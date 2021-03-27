IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Down 75.3% in March

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IRCP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 13,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,700. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $311.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, TheStreet raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRCP. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 82,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

