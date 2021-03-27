iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 398.0% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000.

AIA stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.69. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

