iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Reduced by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

