iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $52.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 12,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 280,057 shares.The stock last traded at $32.09 and had previously closed at $30.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $16,342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). On average, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

