Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 719.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

