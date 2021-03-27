ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $95.62

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.62 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 126.60 ($1.65). ITV shares last traded at GBX 125.65 ($1.64), with a volume of 8,582,027 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 100.14 ($1.31).

Get ITV alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.93.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.