J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $170.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as high as $165.21 and last traded at $165.19, with a volume of 3724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.42.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

