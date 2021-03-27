J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $170.00 at KeyCorp

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Stephens increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Shares of JBHT opened at $166.90 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.32 and its 200 day moving average is $139.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,660,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,949,000 after buying an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after buying an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

