Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 52,521 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,521 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $73,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Innospec by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on IOSP shares. CL King increased their price target on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

IOSP opened at $103.00 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

