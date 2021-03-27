Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 89,945 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 89,945 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.63% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $79,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.