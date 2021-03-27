Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 95,386 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,386 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $70,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $183.64 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.43.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

