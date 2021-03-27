JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,900 shares, an increase of 803.5% from the February 28th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,701.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JD Health International in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74. JD Health International has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

JD Health International Company Profile

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online healthcare services, such as online consultation and prescription renewal, chronic disease management, family doctor, and consumer healthcare services, as well as health management and intelligent healthcare solutions.

