Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 26,731 shares during the period.

Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

