Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

