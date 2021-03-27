Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $11,176,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $153,714,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

