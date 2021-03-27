Jefferies Group LLC Sells 17,450 Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in New Providence Acquisition were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,829,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in New Providence Acquisition by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,237,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPA opened at $12.39 on Friday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45.

About New Providence Acquisition

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

