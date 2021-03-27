Jefferies Group LLC Sells 98,850 Shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,850 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.12% of D8 worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in D8 in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D8 during the third quarter worth $264,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of D8 during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of D8 by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 284,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of D8 during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEH stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

About D8

D8 Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

