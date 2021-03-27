JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:MATE)

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MATE stock opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.30. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 73.61 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.22 ($1.28).

In other news, insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

