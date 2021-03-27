K92 Mining (KNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect K92 Mining to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

TSE:KNT opened at C$6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

