Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also commented on KDMN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $661.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

