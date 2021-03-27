Keurig Dr Pepper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,907 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical volume of 3,162 call options.

KDP stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

