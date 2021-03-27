KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $19.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. 11,748,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,221,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

