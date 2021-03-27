Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,777 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $54.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

