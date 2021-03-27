Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,560 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $76,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 103.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $173,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $16.79 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.