Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,093,000 after buying an additional 157,821 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Baidu by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,319,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Shares of BIDU opened at $208.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.44 and its 200 day moving average is $194.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

