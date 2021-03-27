Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the February 28th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:KSMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 272,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,298. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. Kismet Acquisition One has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSMT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000.

Kismet Acquisition One Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

