Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

