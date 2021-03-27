Knight Therapeutics’ (GUD) “Outperform Market Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform market weight rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.48 million and a P/E ratio of 27.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$8.08.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

