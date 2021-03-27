Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 28,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $93,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,652,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $144,679,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,156.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,172.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,889.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

