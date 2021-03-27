Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,091 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,091 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,602,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,205,000 after purchasing an additional 963,014 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,968,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $3,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,591,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,211,383.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,934 shares of company stock worth $40,094,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,427.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

