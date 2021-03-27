Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,004 Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $97.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.47. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.17 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.91) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

