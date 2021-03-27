Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

NYSE STC opened at $53.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $736.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

