Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 1,401.0% in March

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a growth of 1,401.0% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KKPNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke KPN presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

KKPNY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 165,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

