KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 313.7% from the February 28th total of 401,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

KT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.43. 3,835,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.84. KT has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

