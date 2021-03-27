Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives CHF 54.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 54.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on LHN shares. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.