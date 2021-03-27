Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMND. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,544,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $78,514,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $87.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.71. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $7,971,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,668,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 966,572 shares of company stock worth $151,721,744.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

