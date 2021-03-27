Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FINMY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

FINMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

