Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 713.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank raised shares of Leoni from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leoni from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNNY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75. Leoni has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.