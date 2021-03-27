Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LDDAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Lida Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Lida Resources Company Profile

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

