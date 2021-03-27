Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limbach had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Limbach has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $16.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limbach in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

