Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,626 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.09% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $15,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LINC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

