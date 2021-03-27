Liquidity Network (LQD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43,055.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $812,404.01 and approximately $43,055.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00059481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00231888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.46 or 0.00872762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00077103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026604 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

