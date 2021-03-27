LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $528.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.69.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

