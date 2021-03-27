LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 11,099 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $843,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

