LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 75,000 Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMPMU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000.

Turmeric Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.45.

Turmeric Acquisition Profile

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

