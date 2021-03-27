LMR Partners LLP Has $1.07 Million Stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,569 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,880,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 794,498 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,522,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,106,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 774,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AACQ opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

