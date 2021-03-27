LMR Partners LLP Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

LMR Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,200 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Yum China by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Yum China by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 75.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after buying an additional 1,389,892 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Yum China by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,701,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,248,000 after buying an additional 700,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

