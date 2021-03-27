LMR Partners LLP Has $891,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $179.68 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.02 and a 52 week high of $184.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.