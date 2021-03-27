LMR Partners LLP Invests $945,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $1,097,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

