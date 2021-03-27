LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,124.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $5,124.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00070521 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002326 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000785 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,866,009 coins and its circulating supply is 51,653,233 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

